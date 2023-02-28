36 Degrees North Brings Millions Of Dollars To Tulsa Economy

-

36 Degrees North says it's bringing millions of dollars into the Tulsa economy by helping people start new businesses, and helping those businesses grow.

Wendy Song Dowling took a leap of faith by moving to Tulsa to follow her dreams and start a successful business.

"We now have our platform launch and we are growing, so it is definitely very exciting for us,” Song Dowling said.

Her company is named Evolusen, and it helps hotels and tourism boards promote their destinations by using influencers on social media.

Without the support of 36 Degrees North, Song Dowling said she would not have been able to turn her dream into a reality.

"We are immersed in a community where we can meet with investors and other founders who share their journey, strategies, and ideas, which means a lot to us,” Song Dowling said.

Evolusen is just one of 430 companies 36 Degrees North has helped in just the past year, through workshops, training sessions, and providing office space.

"We are a hundred percent dedicated to supporting the growth of Tulsa's entrepreneurial community,” Devon Laney, 36 Degrees North President and CEO, said.

By working with entrepreneurs like Song Dowling, 36 Degrees North has made a nearly $859.9 million impact on the Tulsa economy over the past five years.

"Seeing the growth in small businesses and startups, in entrepreneurs and remote work together, and all of the data behind that growth is really inspiring for us,” Laney said.

Laney wants to help more companies plant roots in Tulsa, so people know this is a good place to start a business.

"To have those kinds of companies, those kinds of startups, those kinds of entrepreneurs in Tulsa building businesses, is a good sign for the future of the region,” Laney said.

Right now 36 Degrees North has three locations and there are plans to create a larger facility down the line that will house all of their programs under one roof.