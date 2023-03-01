OSU Student Sinks Half-Court Shot At Game; Wins $900 In Gift Cards

-

An OSU student from Tulsa sunk a half-court shot at the Feb. 27 OSU-Baylor men’s basketball game, winning hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

The senior shared the special moment with his freshman sister and other friends.

News On 6 talked to the siblings about the unforgettable memory at the last OSU men's basketball game of the regular season.

Trenton Cox said he came to the game early and was sitting in the student section like he had been the whole season.

When someone from OSU Athletics asked if he wanted to try the half-court shot, he did, and it paid off.

"I knew there was money on the line,” said Trenton. “I was excited get the opportunity to even do that.”

Along with the new-found fame, including making it on ESPN, Trenton got $500 in Visa gift cards and $400 in Fuzzy’s Taco gift cards.

“I’m a fourth generation, so orange runs through my veins,” said Trenton. “I bleed orange and black, and it’s just really cool capping out my senior year with something so spectacular and fun.”

Trenton's buddies captured some of the magic on their cell phones, and his sister, Allison, an OSU freshman, was there for her first game.

“I had no doubt in my mind, but seeing hundreds of people be able to celebrate with him was phenomenal,” said Allison. “It was awesome to see.”

Allison broke the news to their family.

“It was about five minutes after it happened, that I just couldn’t hold it in anymore, so I texted our big family group chat,” said Allison. ”I sent a picture and I said ‘Trenton?!’ And my parents, ‘What?!’”

When Trenton is not cheering on the hardwood, the marketing major works at OSU's Spears School of Business.

Trenton said he is grateful for all the opportunities he has been given.

"I'm a Christian,” said Trenton. “I know I'm very blessed to have what I have, and so, I'll probably use some of that to give back to our church, and I'll save some of it and find a good way to use it."

He's a young man with a game plan for life.

Trenton plans to graduate in May and pursue a job in athletics.

Trenton’s mom, Jamie, told News On 6 she is so proud of the experience Trenton has made at OSU.