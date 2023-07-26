Concerned Jenks Residents Submit Petition For Public Vote On Planned Baseball Complex

By: News On 6

Some people in Jenks say they have collected more than a thousand signatures calling for a public vote on a baseball complex that is planned for a residential area.

The city council voted to re-zone the land near 106th and Elm, but many citizens are concerned about the noise and traffic and they want citizens to vote on it. The group says it collected twice the number of signatures required. The coalition presented the signatures to the Jenks City Clerk on Tuesday. The City has not commented on the petition.