Concerned Jenks Residents Submit Petition For Public Vote On Planned Baseball Complex


Wednesday, July 26th 2023, 7:30 am

By: News On 6


Some people in Jenks say they have collected more than a thousand signatures calling for a public vote on a baseball complex that is planned for a residential area.

Previous Story: Jenks Residents Share Concerns Over Proposed Sports Complex Development

The city council voted to re-zone the land near 106th and Elm, but many citizens are concerned about the noise and traffic and they want citizens to vote on it. The group says it collected twice the number of signatures required. The coalition presented the signatures to the Jenks City Clerk on Tuesday. The City has not commented on the petition.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 26th, 2023

April 6th, 2023

March 16th, 2023

March 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 26th, 2023

July 26th, 2023

July 26th, 2023

July 26th, 2023