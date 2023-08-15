The University of Tulsa is asking fans to vote on the new name ahead of its reveal at the home season opener on August 31. The name has been narrowed down to Gus T., Gale, Herc, and Hurricane Hank.

By: News On 6

The University Of Tulsa Invites Fans To Vote On New Mascot Name

-

The University of Tulsa wants help naming its new mascot.

The Golden Hurricane has gone through several iterations of mascots over the past 129 years.

Last year, TU retired Captain Cane for a new redesigned mascot. Captain Cane had represented the university since 2009.

The University is asking fans to vote on the new name ahead of its reveal at the home season opener on August 31. The name has been narrowed down to Gus T., Gale, Herc, and Hurricane Hank.

You can vote HERE. You can also look at a sneak peek of the redesign. Voting closes on August 22.