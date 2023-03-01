Watch: Oklahoma-Based Bible App Turns 15

By: News On 6

An Oklahoma-based app is turning 15 this year.

YouVersion, an app that offers users a free Bible experience, was one of the original apps that debuted with the Apple App Store back in 2008.

Nearly 15 years and 500 million downloads later, the Edmond-based company now has users all over the world, with versions available in 1,900 languages.

Bobby Gruenewald, the founder and CEO of YouVersion joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to discuss the milestone and plans for the future.





WEB EXTRA: Oklahoma-Based Bible App Launches Pilot Program For Low-Performing Phones

WEB EXTRA: Oklahoma-based app YouVersion is launching a pilot program in Africa to bring the app to low-performing phones.

The pilot program, which launched at the end of 2022 in a few countries in Africa, has since expanded to almost all of Africa and has had nearly 2 million installations.

In this Web Extra, Dave Davis talks with YouVersion founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald about the pilot program.



