WEB EXTRA: Oklahoma-Based Bible App Launches Pilot Program For Low-Performing Phones


Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 9:48 am

By: News On 6


Oklahoma-based app YouVersion has launched a pilot program in Africa to bring the app to low-performing phones.

The pilot program, which launched at the end of 2022 in a few countries in Africa, has since expanded to almost all of Africa and has had nearly 2 million installations.

In this Web Extra, Dave Davis talks with YouVersion founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald about the pilot program.

Related Story: Watch: Oklahoma-Based Bible App Turns 15
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 1st, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023