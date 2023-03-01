WEB EXTRA: Oklahoma-Based Bible App Launches Pilot Program For Low-Performing Phones

Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 9:48 am
Oklahoma-based app YouVersion has launched a pilot program in Africa to bring the app to low-performing phones.
The pilot program, which launched at the end of 2022 in a few countries in Africa, has since expanded to almost all of Africa and has had nearly 2 million installations.
In this Web Extra, Dave Davis talks with YouVersion founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald about the pilot program.
