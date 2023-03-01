Watch: Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For Breakfast Maple Sausage Rolls

By: News On 6

Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe for breakfast maple sausage rolls!

Description:

Give good old-fashioned pigs in a blanket a breakfast twist by rolling the sausage links in Griffin’s syrup. The maple flavor makes it just right for a breakfast or brunch. Wrap in crescent rolls and sprinkle with poppy seeds for a pretty finish. This one is good enough to take to a get-together or to set out for a brunch among family and friends.

Ingredients:

1 package Mountain View Meat Company Mild Sausage Links

1/4 cup Griffin’s Pancake Syrup plus ¼ cup for glazing

1 (8-ounce) can crescent rolls

1 tablespoon Hiland butter

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice sausages in half lengthwise. Cook in a saute pan until browned and slightly crisp on the edges. Add syrup to pan, and stir to coat the sausage in the syrup. Remove sausages to a plate to cool.

2. Unroll crescent rolls, separating into individual rolls. Cut each in half lengthwise to make two triangles. Roll each piece of sausage in the crescent roll. Brush with butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds.

3. Bake at 350 degrees for 9 minutes. Once rolls are out of the oven, brush with additional syrup for a maple-flavored finish. Return to oven and bake an additional 3-5 minutes or until golden brown.