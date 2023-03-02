Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Identified By Tulsa Police

-

Tulsa Police arrested a woman they located through witnesses to a fatal hit and run.

A 33 year old woman was killed when she was hit by a car, near Admiral and Yale, at 11 Wednesday morning. A 22 year old man who was with her was seriously injured.

Witnesses said the two victims were panhandling in the median on Yale Avenue.

Police said video from a nearby camera showed a speeding car westbound on the I-244 service road near Yale, when it veered across the median, hitting the two victims, then hitting a truck that was stopped for the light.

Witnesses said the man was flipped into the air and landed in the bed of the truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the driver of the car left the scene, and police said a retired OHP trooper followed it and relayed the location to officers.

They stopped the car near 11th and Sheridan, and arrested 40 year old Latosha Smith.

She’s being held on complaints of manslaughter, DUI, eluding officers, and failure to have a license.

Tulsa Police said she had an Oklahoma learners permit, and told officers she had been drinking.

Police did not identify the people hit at the intersection. The driver of the pickup that was hit was transported with non-life threatening injuries.