By: News On 6

5th Suspect Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Broken Arrow Teen

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old from Broken Arrow, police said.

Police said they arrested 22-year-old Tyuane Barnes in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Barnes is facing charges of first degree murder, according to police.

