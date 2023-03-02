Glenpool Police Unveil Patrol Car Honoring Veterans

By: News On 6

The Glenpool Police Department unveiled a new patrol car on Thursday that's designed to bring awareness to veterans struggling with PTSD.

The car has the "no one fights alone" message on it as well as the phone number to the veteran's crisis line. The department says it employs six veterans and two officers who are still actively serving. Glenpool Police hope the new car will help those officers better respond to other veterans experiencing a mental health emergency.



