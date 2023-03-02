Stutts House of Barbecue Celebrates 30 Years Of Business

-

A beloved Tulsa barbeque joint is celebrating 30 years in town.

"And this is our way of saying, thanks Tulsa for your support,” said Almead Hill Stutts, owner of Stutts House of Barbecue.

Stutts is a dream chaser. Before opening Stutts House of Barbecue, she worked as a manager at another restaurant but always wanted to open her own place. So, she took classes to prepare, but when she found the building, she faced her first setback.

The property manager told her he didn’t want to accept payment from a single woman. But three decades ago, on opening day, she wouldn't take no for an answer.

"I went next door to talk to him and his wife, and he took my money. So, I was satisfied then,” Stutts said.

Her restaurant opened that day on Apache Street in Tulsa. Thirty years of work comes with lots of stories, and many friends helped her along the way. One friend stepped in to run the restaurant when she was out for a year after open heart surgery.

"Friends like this you don't forget and you are thankful and grateful for them,” Stutts said.

At 81 years old, she's working just as hard. The restaurant opened in 1993, and this weekend to celebrate the anniversary, prices will be the same as they were on that day. On Sunday, the menu will take you back in time when a sandwich cost $2.75 and a dinner cost a little more than five dollars.

"I would just like to say thank you to all of them and thank you to Tulsa for supporting us over the 30 years and helping us to be in the community, where we can be a service to others,” Stutts said.

The barbecue is served with a side of history and a lot of love.

Stutts House of Barbecue will be open for extended hours on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.