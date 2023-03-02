2023 Teacher Of The Year Surprises Booker T. Washington Student With Scholarship Money

-

The Booker T. Washington teacher and 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Traci Manuel said she believes in blessing others when you have been blessed.

That's exactly what she decided to do with scholarship money she was given through winning Teaching of the Year.

Mrs. Manuel decided to gift tuition for 16 hours of credit to A'Taylor Elliott. A'Taylor is attending The University of Oklahoma in the fall and decided to major in nursing.

She said it's been stressful trying to figure out how she and her mom would pay for college, and A'Taylor was almost looking at different schools because of cost.

"It meant a lot because we've been thinking about how I was actually going to pay for college, and I was actually reconsidering going to OU because I didn't know how I was going to pay for it," she said.

When Mrs. Manuel won Teacher of the Year Wednesday, she was given scholarship money she could use for herself or give to someone else.

She said she spent the night and morning trying to find someone who really needed it.

"To know I can bless her, and to pray one day she can bless others, it's just amazing, to see her tears of joy, it brings tears of joy to me," Mrs. Manuel said.

Booker T. students and staff spent the morning celebrating Mrs. Manuel. She said she's been overwhelmed with emotions since the announcement.

She said she wouldn't be in this position without everyone who has helped her along the way.

"When I think about the path I'm on and the students I can touch along the way, it just brings tears to my eyes. I'm thankful, I'm grateful, and I know without my village I could not have made it," she said.

Mrs. Manuel will spend the next year traveling the state speaking on education, and she will also be eligible for the National Teacher of the Year.