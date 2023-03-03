Wagoner County Officials Host Fentanyl Awareness Forum

By: News On 6

-

Wagoner County officials are working to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl.

They held a public forum with guests from law enforcement and medical communities.

Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorpe says he's never seen anything like fentanyl in his career. Thorpe says they have charged six people with first-degree murder in relation to fentanyl overdoes.

Police say they started seeing it in traffic stops about five months ago.

"We told you it was coming. I'm here tonight to tell you it's here," said Chief Bob Haley from the Wagoner Police Department.

Related Story: Wagoner Officers Recognized For Saving People From Fentanyl Overdoses

Three members of the force, Ty Wooten, Alex Deel and TJ Ponds were honored for recent life-saving efforts.



