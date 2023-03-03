Fans Flock To Downtown Tulsa For Start Of Big 12 Wrestling Tournament

-

Thousands of people from all cross the country will be in Tulsa for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship this weekend. It is the start of a big month for wrestling in Green Country.

Hospitality leaders call this weekend a good test run just two weeks before even bigger crowds are anticipated when the NCAA Wrestling Championship comes to town.

Hotels around downtown Tulsa filled up with fans of different teams.

“We’ve been going to the Big 12 now for several years now,” said Frank Kurtenbach, who traveled from South Dakota to Tulsa to watch the tournament. “South Dakota State’s a little stronger this year and I hope they do well.”

Stephanie Pomeroy is the general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown Tulsa. She said the hotel is sold out for the big event this weekend.

“We’ve got a lot of teams coming in,” said Pomeroy. “We’ve got a lot of fans coming in.”

Pomeroy said fans of six different Big 12 schools have rented out blocks of rooms. Many have stayed at the hotel during previous tournaments.

“They’ve come to be our best friends,” said Pomeroy. “They’re here for wrestling and we’re here for them.”

Pomeroy called this weekend a tune up ahead of bigger crowds coming to Tulsa for the national championship. She said both events are big for Tulsa and will attract a lot of first time visitors.

The Tulsa tourism office anticipates a more than $2 million economic impact just from this weekend.

Matches begin Saturday and conclude on Sunday.