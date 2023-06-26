Silver Alert Canceled For 60-Year-Old Man In LeFlore County

Sunday, June 25th 2023, 8:48 pm
Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wilson was located Monday morning.
No details on his condition or where he was found were released.
---
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert on Sunday for a 60-year-old man in LeFlore County.
OHP says Paul D. Wilson was last seen around 10:15 a.m. at an address in Poteau, Okla.
They say he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue underwear. He drives a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with OK tag HEB203.
wilson is six feet tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call 911.
June 25th, 2023
May 9th, 2023
November 29th, 2022
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023