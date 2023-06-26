Silver Alert Canceled For 60-Year-Old Man In LeFlore County

By: News On 6

Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wilson was located Monday morning.

No details on his condition or where he was found were released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated a Silver Alert on Sunday for a 60-year-old man in LeFlore County.

OHP says Paul D. Wilson was last seen around 10:15 a.m. at an address in Poteau, Okla.

They say he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue underwear. He drives a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with OK tag HEB203.

wilson is six feet tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911.