One Last Ride: Silver Dollar City Prepares To Close Iconic Rollercoaster

It’s the last year for one of Silver Dollar City’s most beloved rides. Fire in the Hole is a favorite rollercoaster of many of the Branson theme park’s loyal visitors.

News On 6 anchors Lori Fullbright and Craig Day traveled to Missouri for one last ride.

People come from all over to enjoy the park, including many Oklahomans.

Zach Hathaway from Kiefer who came to the park for his birthday, and is riding Fire in the Hole with his stepdad.

"One of the reasons we came to Silver Dollar City today was just to ride this ride," Zach said.

David and Rachel Benson are from Orlando, and come to Silver Dollar City every time they're in the area to visit relatives.

"It just holds a lot of childhood memories of growing up, a lot of time with family. Riding with grandparents who are no longer here," David said.

Fire in the Hole takes riders into a dark building. The storyline is modeled after the real-life Ozarks mining town. It has a series of scenes that tell of a town set on fire by the Baldknobbers.

The ride twists and turns, along with the story line, where riders are volunteer firefighters saving citizens and battling flames.

Lori Fullbright remembers riding the rollercoaster as a kid and said not much has changed and that is what most people love about it.

Silver Dollar City has not released details about what will replace Fire in the Hole, other than to acknowledge that what comes next must carry on the legacy of the iconic ride.