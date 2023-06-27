Sand Springs Bans, Cancels Fireworks Permits Due To Dry Debris

-

People in Sand Springs will not be allowed to shoot off fireworks this year because there is so much dry debris from last week's storm.

City leaders said those dry limbs are a big fire hazard, especially so close to people's homes.

The streets of Sand Springs are lined with big piles of debris and all it takes is one spark to get a fire going.

The Wagoner's said Sand Springs has delt with enough devastation.

"They've got roof damage. Their big tree was ripped up. Their sheds are torn apart. People that live next door to me, they're expecting a baby anytime. A big tree fell on their only car and crushed it, and they got a hole in the side of the house," said Loraine Wagoner.

The storm damage did them in and they don't want to face fires too. Big tree trunks, tree limbs, and dried leaves line neighborhoods.

"We lived in Mannford when those horrible fires hit from just a cigarette and the spark of a firework, this place would go up like an inferno. It's too dangerous," said Loraine.

"Once the fire starts, it just keeps going and the way this stuff is so close to the house, everything would just go up," said Mitchell Wagoner.

City Manager Mike Carter said it's too risky to allow firework permits within city limits this 4th of July. He's opting to protect people's property instead.

"We have a lot of hills and trees and so it makes a beautiful community. That's also one of our deficits in a disaster like this," said Mike Carter, City Manager.

He said with Oklahoma winds, things can get carried away quickly.

"I know people are disappointed and I hate that. Just like everybody else I want to shoot off fireworks. But it will have to be next year," said Carter.

The city is working on opening up a debris site west of town by early next week and sending professional crews around town in a couple weeks.

Sand Springs is having a free professional fireworks show at Case Community Park on July 3rd.

Crews are clearing the surrounding areas to make sure it's safe and firefighters will be on site for the show.