Officials Still Urge Caution As All Tulsa Parks Re-Open Following June Storm

Just about every Tulsa park took a big hit in June's devastating windstorm. Wednesday, the city finally re-opened the last of them, including Woodward Park.

"Today we're opening the last park that has been mostly closed off, Mohawk Park is open today. We were able to open Woodward, which were the two big parks that are very popular, that we've had all or most of those parks closed ever since Father's Day," said Anna America.

For the first time in over a month, people driving by the park finally got to see open gates welcoming them in.

Patrick McCartney was visiting Tulsa for work and said the last time he was in town, the gates were still closed.

"Just so happen that I was driving here on Peoria and thought, 'let's turn in and see what's happening at the park,' and so far it looks like they're well along the way to having it all cleaned up," McCartney said.

The City has worked tirelessly to clean up the storm debris, but Parks Director Anna America said the biggest concern is making sure they're safe for people to enjoy.

"If they see crews working or barricades or signs, respect those. You know, you don't want to get in the way. You've seen some of that equipment, there's some really big equipment out there, and they'll keep working until we get it all done," she said.

While most of Woodward Park is open to the public, several spots are still blocked off.

"If you see tape, caution tape or a sign, it's still because something has been identified that we still see as a danger there," America said.

McCartney said even though there is a lot that needs to be cleaned up, it's still a great time to enjoy the park.

"I see no reason why some people wouldn't want to. If it's not too hot, then there's plenty of shade here in this park. It still makes it a great place even though it's a hot summer day, it's a great place to come," he said.

America encourages everyone to enjoy the parks before the summer is over, but to be mindful of crews still working in them.