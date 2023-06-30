Non-Profits Work To Feed Those In Need After June Storms

-

The non-profit Broken Arrow Neighbors is hoping to see an increase of support in its food pantry following the major storm that hit Green Country on Father’s Day.

Executive Director Megan Quickle says that people from all economic backgrounds were impacted by the storm, and it’s caused a major decrease in their food supply. Quickle says the agency has helped the community since the storm hit, operating as a cooling station and giving out food to those in need.

The organization hopes the community will consider giving back to their agency that’s been a major resource to thousands of people since the storm.

Broken Arrow Neighbors is now going through about 1000 to 1500 emergency bags a week, and its supply is running low. When Broken Arrow Neighbors’ clients come in, they get a full 30-day supply of food through the appointment system and neighborhood curbside pickup.

Quickle says they usually get clients in the next business day or 2, but they’re seeing big delays.

“Now what we’re seeing after this disaster, we are booking out almost 7 or 8 days in the future because that’s how much the need has grown. We have something called emergency bags that will get a family through a couple days,” Megan Quickle, Executive Director of Broken Arrow Neighbors, said.

The organization hopes the community will consider donating, especially with the continuing need to grow.

“In 2022, we served a little over 28,000 individuals. Just in the first 2 quarters of 2023 we’ve served over 25,000 individuals in our community, so we know that the need is growing larger than its ever grown before and with the storm that happened last week we know that number is just going to increase during the summer,” Megan Quickle, Executive Director of Broken Arrow Neighbors, said.

You can drop off nonperishable goods and snacks at Broken Arrow Neighbors or visit this website to give back directly.