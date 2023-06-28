Homeless Shelters In Tulsa See Urgent Needs As People Seek Relief From Heat

Homeless shelters are getting full in Tulsa because many people are trying to get out of the heat.

The clothing shelves at the Day Center for the homeless are nearly empty, so they really need shorts, t-shirts, underwear and socks.

Ashley Bryant works in the clothing center and said demand is great right now.

“They need tennis shoes, shorts desperately, even jeans desperately," said Bryant.

Bryant understands the need in a personal way since she used to live on the streets in all kinds of weather.

“I spent four years homeless and on the streets. I didn't realize that the day center was here like this," Bryant said.

"As you can imagine with the heat the way it is, we're going through about 100, 150 pairs of outfits a day with people coming in," said Day Center Development Director, Monica Martin.

Martin said clothes, shoes, belts and other items are needed for all ages and sizes. She said the shelter also needs items like cereal and household items.

After the power outages last week and heat wave this week, she said the center is very busy.

"We typically see anywhere from 250 to 300 people a day. We can hold up to 409," Martin said.

The shelter will also wash your clothes for you. They offer showers, cold water to drink, and food.

They serve people from all walks of life – homeless or not.

Bryant said this place has changed her life and she hopes others take advantage.

“This is my dream, from being someone addicted to drugs, homeless that had no hope, I had given up, to where I am now," Bryant said. "And spark hope in others.”

John 3:16 said it also always needs clothes, especially men's clothes, socks and undergarments, and items like reusable water bottles.

You can donate by calling the shelters and telling them you'll be making a drop off.