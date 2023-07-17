City Of Tulsa Moves To Next Phase Of Debris Cleanup From June Storms

Green waste pickup started in Sand Springs Monday. In Tulsa, the work started in a new zone, further east from the first zone where work started Friday.

The City of Tulsa said at least a dozen grapple loader trucks would be out during the cleanup. In Sand Springs, the first trucks went out Monday.

In Tulsa, the trucks will make a single pass, while in Sand Springs, they will make two passes.

Suzie Poplin, of Sand Springs, was glad to get the limbs cleared from her yard Monday morning.

"It was bad, got a lot of damage. That house up there, you couldn't see it, a tree, the root was as big as the room," she recalled.

The first pickup area in Sand Springs in Council Ward 6, from 41st to 51st, from Highway 97 to 129th West Avenue.

With so much damage on the ground, the trucks and workers are expected to be out in neighborhoods well into next month.

Every load is carefully documented, because that's required when the federal government is picking up the tab.

Inspectors watch each truck being loaded, to make sure it's full, and inspectors on the other end make sure it's fully emptied out each time.

