Breeze Airways Bringing Back Nonstop Service From Tulsa International Airport To New Orleans

Breeze Airways is bringing back its non-stop service from Tulsa International Airport to New Orleans.

Flights will be taking off from Tulsa on Mondays and Fridays, starting September 22nd.

One-way tickets to New Orleans are currently on sale for $39.

