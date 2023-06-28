Breeze Airways Bringing Back Nonstop Service From Tulsa International Airport To New Orleans

Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 6:49 am
Breeze Airways is bringing back its non-stop service from Tulsa International Airport to New Orleans.
Flights will be taking off from Tulsa on Mondays and Fridays, starting September 22nd.
One-way tickets to New Orleans are currently on sale for $39.
