By: News On 6

Man Who Has Dementia Missing From Muskogee County, Deputies Say

Muskogee County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Deputies said 64-year-old Robert Welch was last seen around 4 on Wednesday afternoon, at his home just south of Webbers Falls.

He has dementia and may have walked away from home, deputies said.

Robert is described as 6'1 and weighs 190 pounds, deputies said. If you see him, call 911.