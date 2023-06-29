Doctors Urge Taking Precautions As Heat Warning Issued In Green Country

-

Dozens of people have gone to the hospital in the past several days because of the heat, so doctors are urging people to take precautions.

A Hillcrest doctor said the key is to drink water early and often, because even a short amount of time in this heat can lead to dangerous consequences.

The sun is high, splash pads are desolate, and those going outdoors find solace in the shade.

It’s the start of summer in Oklahoma.

“100 degrees is hot and the body, especially if you’re exerting yourself, will have a hard time dealing with that," said Dr. Russell Anderson, the Hillcrest Emergency Medical Director.

Dr. Anderson said this heat can be dangerous if people don’t prepare. That starts with drinking a ton of water before you even step foot outside.

“Starting off behind the eight ball so to speak, your day will be worse if you're not ready to go work in the elements," he said.

He said people working outdoors need to take breaks in the shade or in air conditioning, even if it’s just for a short time – and don't quit hydrating.

“Even 15 minutes in the shade with time to cool off will be really beneficial for you," he said.

EMSA issued a heat alert, responded to six heat-related calls, and took three people to the hospital Wednesday.

They’ve responded to 53 heat calls in 10 days.

"We know most of Tulsa has recovered from the storms last week, but the heat right now is just as serious as those power outages," said Adam Paluka with EMSA.

So if you’re braving this heat, Dr. Anderson said watch out for signs of heat exhaustion, like dizziness, nausea and headache, before it turns into a potentially deadly heat stroke.

When you have extreme thirst, you stop sweating, become disoriented or have convulsions.

EMSA said as soon as people are showing symptoms, get in the air or get treatment so things don't get worse.