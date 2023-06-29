By: News On 6

Mannford Residents Having To Travel To Maramec To Get Mail

After last week's wind storm, some towns are still without basic necessities. The Mannford post office has tarps on the roof, shingles on the ground, and no mail inside.

People are confused about why there isn't a solution to get their mail, other than making a one hour round trip.

"Can't figure out how come they didn't put a portable post office in Mannford," said Terry Hayes.

The Mannford post office has also taped its mailboxes outside closed. In order to pick up mail or mail something out, people have to go to the town of Maramec, about about 30 miles to the west.

Most people are not happy with the situation.

"You have to take a day off to pick up your mail... how stupid is that," said Chris Pearo.

Pearo and her neighbor Ron Storts are both from Mannford and have carpooled each week to pick up their mail.

A lot of folks have been waiting on important medications and documents.

"I'm expecting a certified letter, had to come out and see if it's here," said Hayes.

Some have been making the drive each day, but others are only able to make it once a week.

"Can't afford it with the way gas is right now," said Hayes.

We contacted the Mannford post office for answers. They replied with a statement that said in part, they had to move their services to Maramec because it was the only post office big enough to handle their P.O. boxes, that still had power and internet.

Because the postal service rents the building, they don't know when the repairs will be done, and when it can open again.

For now, the Maramec parking lot will remain full of Mannford residents hoping they can get their mail.