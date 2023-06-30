Beat The Heat: Tulsans Find Ways To Stay Cool As Temperatures Rise

-

Thursday was the hottest day of the year yet. The heat index in Tulsa hit 110 and people were finding ways to keep cool.

Temperatures are exceeding triple digits in Oklahoma, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun.

Film students Graham Hubner and Max Troilo are braving the sizzling rays at Riverside Park while shooting a film for school.

“I mean in the sun, it's unbearable. I'm glad we moved to the shade for this part,” Toilo said.

"It's rough. I think we've been shooting here - we're shooting a short down here. I think we've been here for 5 minutes and I'm about to die of a heat stroke. So, we're going to wrap up pretty quick,” Hubner said.

It's not just the heat they are worried about, but the sunburn that comes along with it.

"I'm definitely carrying around the SPF-100 whenever I can,” Toilo said.

Sunscreen is especially important if you're heading to the pool or splash pads.

The pool at Whiteside Park is one of many across the area attracting families who just want to cool off.

Eric Vandenburg said he’s brought his family to the pool nearly every day since the beginning of summer.

"These triple digit temperatures are getting a little out of control, so we try to get over here during the day for a few hours, dry out or get cooled off and head back to the house in time for dinner,” Vandenburg said.

If shooting a film or going to the pool isn't your thing, then maybe a nice cold treat is the next best option.

Shaved ice covered in sugary syrup is one thing Shaylin Risland and Ashton Davito couldn't resist on a day like today.

"You don’t want to overheat or anything. You need to be cool at some point,” Risland said.

"Cool your body down so you don’t overheat too much,” Davito said.