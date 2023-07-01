Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found In Tulsa, Health Department Says


Saturday, July 1st 2023, 6:22 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Health Department says it has found mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus.

So far, no one has been reported infected with the virus.

There are some simple precautions you can take, like wearing bug spray with DEET.

You should also make sure there aren't any containers full of water in your yard that mosquitos could use to breed.

The health department says the greatest risk for West Nile in Tulsa County is from now through October.

