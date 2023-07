By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow Expressway is back open to two lanes in both directions between Broken Arrow and downtown Tulsa.

Construction crews said they still have one lane closed as they re-do the pavement.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said opening the on and off-ramps will be the next phase, and should happen sometime in early August.

Crews said they plan to finish improvements by the end of 2023.