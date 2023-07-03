Thousands To Attend Freedom Fest At Tulsa's River West Festival Park

-

Thousands of people will flock to Riverwest Festival Park on Tuesday night to watch one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area.

Randy Howl with River Parks Authority said pyrotechnic crews are working all day to make sure the show goes off without a hitch.

"This is your typical shell, and this is what we fire, we fire these 8 and 10-inch shells,” said Howl.

This is the 47th year for Freedom Fest, an event that brings more than 80,000 people to the Arkansas River. Organizers are planning live music, food trucks, and more.

"We've got the Red Bull Skydiving team that's gonna jump out of an airplane while the national anthem is being sung and land over the crowds at the conclusion of the national anthem," said Howl.

Howl said crews have done a great job cleaning up the River Parks trail system to accommodate the thousands of people that will be out Tuesday night.

"They've got all the large debris off of the bicycle path, you can see some broken trees that have been shoved out of the way and they've laid out the porta potty's so people have a place to go," said Mike Tichansky.

He and his wife have come to watch the show many times before and said it's always a fun time.

"It's fun to be on the river with all the people and all the activities. We've actually brought our bikes in the evening and just kind of cruised slowly through and watched the crowds and the people enjoying it," Tichansky said.

The festival is free to attend and gates open at 6 p.m., but give yourself plenty of time to get there.

"You want to make sure to come out early to make sure you get here in time. If you leave the house at 8 o’clock thinking you're gonna get here, probably not, because everyone else is already gonna be here," said Howl.