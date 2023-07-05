Fireworks Stands Around Tulsa Metro Report Drop In Sales After Storms

As fireworks light up the sky for Independence Day around Green Country, some businesses are still selling, hoping to make up for lost revenue.

Businesses told News On 6 the Father's Day weekend storms, as well as recovery efforts, have led to a drop in fireworks sales around the metro.

While thousands are enjoying free fireworks shows, those who sell fireworks are still working to get rid of inventory and hope to end their season with a bang.

Fireworks sales are usually booming around July 4th, but there have been some duds in business after the Father's Day weekend storms.

A stand near 101st and Memorial is the biggest fundraiser for Edison's 7th through 12th grade band members, but sales fizzled after the tent and all the fireworks inside were destroyed from the storms and business was postponed for four days.

"So many people were without power that they were worried more about spending the money on picking up their houses,” said Angela Sexton with Edison marching band boosters.

Sexton said as of July 3, the group is about halfway toward its fundraising goal.

"Also, we've heard that many of the communities surrounding Tulsa, they now have burn bans because of all the debris that is still laying out in people's yards, that they're concerned about starting fires,” said Sexton.

In Sand Springs, business at one fireworks stand was also delayed because of a damaged tent.

Sales from this tent go to support the annual Queensferry Renaissance Festival in Vinita.

Michael Ellis with the festival said business here does well historically, but sales have been down about 10-percent this year.

"Of course, we had the storms on Father's Day that lowered sales a little bit, and the city's not doing as many fireworks permits, and then also the weather in general,” explained Ellis. “Yesterday, we had rain for about four hours, so we were pretty slow."

Still, Ellis and volunteers said they are grateful to be up and running despite the storm's impact on our community.

"I'll take a hit on the sales if I have to as long as our patrons and our friends are safe," said Ellis.

Many fireworks stands are still open until midnight or until they run out.

You should check each business' Facebook page to confirm before heading out to buy.