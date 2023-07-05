Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Early-Morning House Fire

By: News On 6

-

Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire that broke out in a Tulsa neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 91st and Memorial at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials say there is some damage to the attic and a few bedrooms.

Everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no one was hurt in the fire, according to fire officials.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.