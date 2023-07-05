Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Early-Morning House Fire


Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 5:07 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire that broke out in a Tulsa neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 91st and Memorial at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials say there is some damage to the attic and a few bedrooms.

Everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no one was hurt in the fire, according to fire officials.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023