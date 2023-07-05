Hundreds Of Runners Participate In 21st Annual Firecracker 5k In Downtown Tulsa


Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 7:19 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Hundreds of runners got up early to celebrate Independence Day with Fleet Feet's 21st annual Firecracker 5k in Downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.

The stroller 5k started at 7:25 a.m. and runners followed them five minutes later up 2nd Street and down Boulder before looping around to finish back in the Blue Dome District. The event also featured a one-mile fun run.

After the race, folks got to enjoy food, beer and live music to celebrate the holiday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 5th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023