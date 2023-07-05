Hundreds Of Runners Participate In 21st Annual Firecracker 5k In Downtown Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

Hundreds of runners got up early to celebrate Independence Day with Fleet Feet's 21st annual Firecracker 5k in Downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.

The stroller 5k started at 7:25 a.m. and runners followed them five minutes later up 2nd Street and down Boulder before looping around to finish back in the Blue Dome District. The event also featured a one-mile fun run.

After the race, folks got to enjoy food, beer and live music to celebrate the holiday.



