Hundreds Of Runners Participate In 21st Annual Firecracker 5k In Downtown Tulsa

Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 7:19 am
Hundreds of runners got up early to celebrate Independence Day with Fleet Feet's 21st annual Firecracker 5k in Downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
The stroller 5k started at 7:25 a.m. and runners followed them five minutes later up 2nd Street and down Boulder before looping around to finish back in the Blue Dome District. The event also featured a one-mile fun run.
After the race, folks got to enjoy food, beer and live music to celebrate the holiday.
