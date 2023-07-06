Oklahoma Attorney General Looks To Supreme Court To Review Death Row Case

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked the US Supreme Court to review the case of death row prisoner Richard Glossip

Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death twice for hiring someone to murder his boss, Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City. Glossip says he was not involved and Drummond says un-reviewed evidence in the case should be enough to give Glossip a new trial.

In April, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied an application for post-conviction relief.