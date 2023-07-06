Storm Damage Continues To Keep A Tulsa Couple Out Of Their Home

-

A Tulsa couple still can’t live in their home after storms brought intense winds causing more damage.

Several weeks later, they hope relief is in sight.

The ceilings inside the house are gone, and to make matters worse, their elderly father is on hospice and has to live somewhere else until it's all fixed.

The holes in John and Jane Milligan's ceilings are the result of the nearly 100-mile-per-hour winds that ripped through their home near 21st and Memorial.

“Stuff was just flying around like in a Twister movie. Part of the house fell off," Jane Milligan said. "It was raining in the house and every ceiling was leaking.”

Jane said she was hiding in a bathroom while her roof and ceiling were falling off.

But she was the most concerned about John’s elderly father, Lesley, who is in hospice.

“He’s been declining the whole time," John said. "He can't get out of bed, can't move his legs.”

Lesley got water and debris all over him and was taken by ambulance that night but is now in a hospice care center.

Meanwhile, John and Jane are living in a hotel and want to be home.

"Until I pulled up right here late at night, I looked at my house like, oh my gosh," John said.

The roof was fixed but the ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom rooms are gone, and they filled up 20 bags with insulation and debris.

John said all he wants is a prorated rent for the 18 days he hasn’t lived here and that seems out of the question.

“They said, 'Unfortunately, we will not prorate the rent as work to make all necessary repairs started immediately,'" he said.

They want to remind people that the aftermath of those storms is still lingering for a lot of people and hope to get back in their house as soon as they can.

A property manager at Lynco Properties said contractors were working Thursday and will have this all fixed by Saturday but they've been extremely busy.

She says the electricity came on later here than in other parts of town which also delayed the process.