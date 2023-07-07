Selfish Act Brings Selfless Support From Tulsa Community

-

A Tulsa family is full of gratitude for the way others helped them after a horrible crime.

Last month, we told you about a porch pirate taking life sustaining medical equipment for 12-year-old Ruthanne McLauchlan.

Andrea McLauchlan says she didn't know how she would make it through the next month, but that's a worry she says God took care of.

It wasn't long ago the rumble of a generator echoed through the entire house.

"It was like I was dreaming of a train every night because of the rumble because it was right outside our bedroom. and I couldn't figure out why am I dreaming of a train and I’m like. ‘oh. it’s the generator,’” Andrea said.

Now, power is restored, and so is the family’s faith in humanity.

"I know now that there's good people out there and I really believe the good people outweigh the bad apples,” Andrea said.

Andrea says shortly after News On 6 aired her story about a thief who stole her daughter's medical equipment, love and compassion came pouring in.

"Because of the story, we were able to get everything replaced that we needed replaced,” Andrea said.

Andrea says All Saints Home Medical reached out and replaced all but two things her daughter, Ruthanne needed.

“Within the next day, we were called up by two people who have children with special needs who had extra things and they were able to replace those two things,” Andrea said.

Andrea's husband started a GoFundMe to help cover bills with a goal of $3,000.

Community support poured in, and the family received more than $6.000 through the GoFundMe and other donations.

"A lot of times, when you have a child with special needs, you feel very isolated. You feel that nobody else understands that you're all alone,” Andrea said.

She says the whole experience and compassion from others brought her family closer than ever before.

“We depend on each other anyways, but I think it's just kind of strengthened our relationships with each other,” Andrea said.

Andrea says the GoFundMe also raised enough money to pay for a mail security box to prevent this from ever happening to her family again.