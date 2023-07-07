Tulsa Oilers Begin New Youth Street Hockey League

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Oilers are growing the game of hockey with a new youth street hockey league.

An inflatable street hockey rink is set up on the asphalt outside the Tulsa Oilers Ice Center for Friday night games. It is a 6-week league and is for anyone 4 to 16 years old.

"We are always trying to grow interest in hockey and new kids playing so it is a great opportunity for kids to come out, learn, and see if they like it," said Hockey Director of the Tulsa Junior Oilers Klage Kaebel.

He said no prior hockey experience is needed to join the new 3-on-3 street hockey league. Instead of skates, all players need are close-toed shoes. Kaebel said it makes the game more accessible to everyone. Players will also get an Oilers Ice Center athletic top and a street hockey stick.

Kaebel said the Oilers hope the new league brings new fans to the game and inspires more kids to take the ice. "This is a great opportunity for them to say, 'hey you know what I like hockey, now I can go watch the professionals play," he added. "We have the assistant coach for the Tulsa Oilers and the head coach for the Oilers here in town working with our youth kids and so the relationship between the youth program and the pro team is really, really good."

For those interested in signing their kid up, click here.

﻿A new street hockey league will begin in six weeks.

The Oilers Ice Center also offers its "Learn to Play" program for ice hockey. More information can be found here.