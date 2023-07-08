Police Chase Down 'Mr. Bacon Bits', Louisville's Runaway Pig

By: News On 6

Pigs may not be able to fly yet, but they can run from the police.

Police were called in this week to chase down a pig named "Mr. Bacon Bits."

Body camera video shows Louisville officers in pursuit of the runaway pig with two people falling over in pursuit.

They managed to finally corner it in a backyard but the officers were lacking pig catching gear they used a dog pole and dog crate to capture it.

The pig is now safely at home.