Bus Drivers Needed At Sapulpa Public Schools Ahead Of New Year


Saturday, July 8th 2023, 7:24 pm

By: News On 6


SAPULPA, Okla. -

Sapulpa Public Schools is looking to hire bus drivers ahead of the upcoming school year.

The district says it offers competitive pay and benefits, and an opportunity to work 40 hours or more each week.

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver's license with passenger and school bus endorsements.

They must also pass a background check and drug screening, as well as yearly physicals which the district pays for.

CLICK HERE for more information.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 8th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 9th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023