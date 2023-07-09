By: News On 6

Bus Drivers Needed At Sapulpa Public Schools Ahead Of New Year

Sapulpa Public Schools is looking to hire bus drivers ahead of the upcoming school year.

The district says it offers competitive pay and benefits, and an opportunity to work 40 hours or more each week.

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver's license with passenger and school bus endorsements.

They must also pass a background check and drug screening, as well as yearly physicals which the district pays for.

