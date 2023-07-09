Collinsville Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market Reopens

By: News On 6

A local farmer's market is open again after finding a bigger space.

The Farm Hippie is an indoor farmer's market in Collinsville that's open year round.

They sell everything from salsa and baked goods, to jewelry and even lotion made from beeswax.

Ash Winfield is one of the co-owners and said this new space lets them serve more vendors and more of the community.

“It's been really fun to just see it grow and reach out, even outside of the local community, even out into the larger community as well. So it's been a really great experience for us,” said Winfield.

The Farm Hippie is open Monday through Saturday and they're encouraging people to stop by and shop local.