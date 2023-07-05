PGA Hope Program That Introduces Veterans To Golf Grows In Oklahoma


Tuesday, July 4th 2023, 9:22 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A program at LaFortune Park Golf Course in Tulsa called PGA Hope is teaching veterans the game of golf with monthly events and tournaments.

PGA Hope held a tournament over the Fourth of July weekend at LaFortune and participation in the program has nearly doubled in numbers the past two years.

"It's grown in the state and in Tulsa too, we got more programs going to start in Tulsa," said Kyley Tetley with PGA Hope.

News On 6's Dan Hawk shared more on the program, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the Tulsa CW.

