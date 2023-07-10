Pickleball Injuries Could Cost Americans Millions, According To Study

By: News On 6, CBS News

As more Americans pick up paddles to hit the pickleball court, injuries related to playing the sport are growing.

A recent study found seniors make up about a third of the most avid players and treatment for injuries is adding up to hundreds of millions of dollars in medical costs.

At the Pickleball open in Newport Beach, California, hundreds of picklers filled the courts. Among them, Mark Yoshizu and Mary Whittans. “The sport is really addicting, it’s almost like you cannot get enough of pickleball,” said Yoshizu.

PICKLEBALL POPULARITY IS EXPLODING

Data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association says the number of recreational players has soared from 3.5 million in 2019 to nearly 9 million in 2022. “It’s amazing. It’s crazy how many people are playing,” said Whittans.

MEDICAL COST RISING





But the love of the sport can also come with pain. According to analysts at investment banking firm UBS, this year medical costs related to pickleball injuries will climb to $377 million. Roughly 80%, or $302 million dollars, will be players heading to emergency rooms and doctor’s offices for outpatient treatment.

Dr. Johnathan Sum is an associate professor of Clinical Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California. “You’ve got wrist sprains and strains. We got tendinopathy of the elbow. We've got rotator cup injuries the shoulder.”

Dr. Sum says more serious injuries could mean surgery. “If we're talking about heading into a surgery situation where we have an unstable injury; a fracture or dislocation that wouldn't necessarily get better with physical therapy or rehab, we could be looking at up to $50,000 just for the surgery alone. Then there’s the rehabilitation and the recovery afterward".

To protect your body and your bank account, Dr. Sum recommends players consult with a doctor before stepping on the court.

Whitthans said physical therapy helped her, “My PT said you need to stretch, and she gave me some exercises and I haven't stopped since I've been doing the exercises, religiously”.

Whittans says missing a day of pickleball is not an option.