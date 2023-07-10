Madonna Concert Planned For Tulsa's BOK Center On July 27 Is Officially Postponed

By: News On 6

-

Madonna's return to in Green Country this month has been postponed after her recent hospitalization.

The Grammy winner announced the news Monday morning on social media and the BOK Center confirmed the postponement.

Official statement from Madonna:

"Live Nation has confirmed that the first leg of The Celebration Tour in North America is unfortunately postponed. This affects all shows currently scheduled between July 15 and October 8, 2023. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, which will be valid for the new dates once announced."

