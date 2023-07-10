Tulsa School Resource Officer Wins Support Employee Of The Year Award

-

A school resource officer at Booker T. Washington High School is Tulsa Public Schools’ 2023 Support Employee of the Year.

Christopher Scott was nominated by his co-workers.

This is the second year Officer Scott has worked in the district and said the students are what keeps him coming back.

Being named Support Employee of the Year means the person has gone above and beyond their normal duties.

Officer Scott stays outside until 8:35 a.m. each school day to say hello to the students.

He said he does not know what every student is going through, but he tries to put a smile on their face when they walk through the front doors.

"Some people ask, 'do they have you sit outside?' No one tells me to sit outside. I want to go outside so I can know everyone face-to-face and let them know I actually care. I'm not here to just to get a paycheck," he said.

He said growing up, his high school counselor encouraged students every day and he knew he wanted to have that same influence on other young people.

"Just to know when people say, 'I feel safe when you're at our school,' that makes me feel great inside," Scott said.

Scott said he received a lot of love from the students after getting the award and that made it even more special.

"All of the young adults here, the students they were like, 'you deserved it Officer Scott, you deserved it,' that's what made me feel better than even receiving the award," Scott said.

Scott said he didn't think he would win an award like this, but it's an honor to know people feel like he is making a difference.

"I love it and I want to thank Dr. Gist and Chief Wicks for giving me the opportunity and believing in me to trust me with 1,300 kids at Booker T. Washington," Scott said.

He said he can’t wait to see the student in the fall.