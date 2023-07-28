Kids From Around Tulsa Bring 'The Wiz Jr.' To Tulsa Performing Arts Center

-

A Tulsa theatre company opens the curtain on its first ever children's show Friday night, shining a spotlight on diversity in theatre.

The World Stage Theatre Company presents The Wiz Jr. July 28-30 at Liddy Doenges Theatre inside the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

"This is the urban version of the Wizard of Oz," said director, Jennifer Thomas. "It was first done on Broadway and then they made a movie adaptation with Diana Ross and Michael Jackson."

Aniya Rodonez, 13, plays the lead. "At the beginning I was kind of stressing myself out about it. I was like, you are Dorothy, you got to have everything top notch, you are setting the bar," she continued saying, "Once we got more into the rehearsal, I realized I could just play the part."

The cast is made up of area kids ages 5 to 17 that have been working all summer with the World Stage Theatre Company to learn acting, singing, and dancing.

The summer camp culminates with the production of The Wiz Jr. "It was just really surreal when I got in," said Hannah Chunu, 13, a member of The Wiz Jr. Ensemble. "I was like, so I am actually going to be in The Wiz because I love that movie."

The production is also a breakthrough moment for Kailyn Ray, 10, who plays Tinny. "I have been in shows since I was six, but this is actually the first time I have had a line and my own solo song," Kailyn said.

The World Stage Theatre Company is a nonprofit that provides free theatre training to foster a greater representation of actors of color.

Thomas said, "Parents already have to get them here to rehearsal, so here they do not have to worry about costumes, they do not have to worry about paying for it, they just come and can relax and enjoy their kid being on stage."

Thomas also grew up a theatre kid. "I have always done theatre and being able to give that back to kiddos and seeing them enjoy it and love it as much as I do, it is wonderful. It is a great experience," she added.

However, it is not the costumes, set design, or creative dance numbers that make this production stand out, but rather the spotlight it puts on actors of color.

"It is really cool to have a cast that looks like me, a director that looks like me, and crew that looks like me," said Aniya. "Most theatre productions in Tulsa are not a predominantly colored cast and so this is just really special."

Hannah added, "If I can do it then others can do it, so I want to make sure that this play is very special so that we can have it done again and again with not just colored people but other minorities and other overlooked groups."

Tickets to The Wiz Jr. are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children under 12. You can purchase tickets online here.