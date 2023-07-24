Bartlesville Pool Opens After Rain Boosts Lake Levels, Water Restrictions Lifted

-

A Bartlesville pool is back open, just in time for 100-degree weather. Recent rain brought lake levels up and allowed the city to lift water restrictions.

It's been a long summer for many in Bartlesville.

After water restrictions kept pools closed for most of the season, now families are able to enjoy a day in the water.

Jacob Jones-Lopez's mom and aunt brought him to Frontier Pool for some family time.

"I'm glad we got enough water to open back up all the pools," Jacob Jones-Lopez said.

Just last week this pool was closed as the city conserved water, but in an end-of-summer surprise, people can now come out and take a splash as they beat the heat before the season ends.

Jacob's mom Sarah is one of many in Bartlesville who didn't think this day would come.

"I didn't think they were going to open up this summer,” Sarah Jones said.

For months, low lake levels kept the city's pools closed.

"It's very fun when it's a hot summer day and you get to be in the water," Jones-Lopez said.

City manager, Mike Bailey, said in a statement, "We are working on a very short timeline, which we initially thought would not be possible."

He credits the city's Public Works Department and the YMCA, which manages the pool, for making this happen.

Jacob's aunt, Julia McMains, said she is happy she got to hang out with her nephew at the pool.

She said even though the pool will be open for a short period of time, they're going to make the best out of it.

"We're going to enjoy every single day until the end of summer," McMains said.

Frontier Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week, but you only have a couple weeks to enjoy it before it closes at the start of the school year.