Henryetta Elementary Principal Writes To Tooth Fairy After Kindergartener Swallows Tooth

By: News On 6

-

The Principal at Henryetta Elementary went above and beyond to help one of his students who lost tooth at school.

The little girl was worried she might not get a visit from the tooth fairy.

Being a kindergartener comes with lots of first time experiences.

There's the first time raising your hand, being away from home, and learning to pay attention, and for Kaisley Blake -- losing a tooth.

Kaisley was enjoying a burger with her classmates during lunchtime when the gap on her bottom row formed, but she said she didn't know it was her tooth at the time.

"I swallowed my tooth," Kaisley said.

She was super upset once she realized she'd swallowed her tooth. Without her tooth, Kaisley thought a special someone wouldn't visit her pillow.

When Principal Roger Williams heard what happened, he wanted to get to the root of the problem by writing a letter addressed to the tooth fairy.

"Dear Tooth Fairy, today Kaisley Blake lost a tooth eating her lunch. Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate that you normally use for a real tooth," Principal Roger Williams wrote.

"The tooth fairy is magical, so I don't want her to lose that. And I said, 'hey, I think I'll sit down and write a note and I'll put it to the young lady and let her put it under her pillow instead.' Hopefully we can replace what she had lost in her belly," Williams said.

The Tooth Fairy accepted Principal Williams' letter and Kaisley was able to receive something in return.

She found $5 under her pillow and said she wants to save up for something special -- her first phone.