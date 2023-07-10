Special Movie Premiere Of 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Held In Tulsa

Martin Scorsese's 'The Killers of the Flower Moon' premiered this weekend in Tulsa in a special screening for members of the Osage Nation.

Stars of the film, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, were there and attended a reception after the premiere.

"True history, about what happened in the 20s to Osage people, is finally being told for the record," said Danette Daniels.

Daniels helped with costuming on the film. She leased items like earrings and broadcloth used for traditional Osage clothing for the actors to wear.

She said seeing it all on screen was surreal, and the premiere was so special.

"It really means a lot because the movie is so heavy for us, those murders happened in my hometown, with our Osage Gray Horse people. It's very emotionally heavy," she said.

She said she's still processing the movie, but it's so well done.

She thinks it could win major awards, and Lily Gladstone who plays lead Mollie Burkhart stole the show.

"Of course, De Niro is always good, and Leo was superb too, but Lily Gladstone, oh my gosh, she was just so incredible," she said.

While the movie does have big stars, a lot of local people are in it too.

Ericka Iron is an extra. When the movie was playing, she was trying to catch glimpses of herself on screen.

"We'd see the camera, and what camera the angle was at, and we'd just try to sneak in there, and we actually made it quite a bit. I didn't think we'd get in there that much," she said.

She said it's an important story to tell and the team did a good job of telling it like it should be told.

"You definitely need to watch it. It's going to be great, and be ready to sit there, and have lots of popcorn," she said.

The movie will be released on October 6 in select theaters, and on October 20 across the country.