Medical Minute: Water Filters

By: News On 6, CBS News

-

A recent study from the U.S. Geological Survey found 45% of the country's tap water could be contaminated with potentially toxic compounds known as PFAS.

The so-called forever chemicals, used in products like nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and cosmetics, have been linked to an increased risk for a number of health problems including cancer, fertility problems and high blood pressure, according to health officials.

TESTING WATER FILTERS

A new report from the Environmental Working Group tested 10 water pitchers and found some of the most well-known are not effective at fully filtering out PFAS. But three did stand out.

The Travel Berkey, Zero Water and Clearly Filtered water pitchers reduced PFAS 100%.

"They actually reduced PFAS down to non-detectable levels, which is really great," says EWG Senior Science Analyst Sydney Evans.

The Epic Pure Pitcher was able to block 98% of PFAS. Six other popular brands tested resulted in a reduction from 79% to as low as 22%.

HIGH COSTS

For the pitchers to work properly you need to consistently change out the filters that can be expensive.

The Clearly Filtered has an initial cost of $90, but when you add the necessary filters, the one-year cost adds up to $436.50.

The Zero Water only costs $24.99, but the one-year cost with filters is $646, according to the Environmental Working Group. The Epic Pure has the lowest one-year cost: $248 after the initial $70 purchase.

"It (the Epic Pure) was really easy to set up the filter, it flows through pretty quick, it's a decent size so you don't have to refill it that much," Evans says.

The large Travel Berkey sells for $327, the filter lasts eight years and a replacement costs around $200.

The Environmental Protection Agency is now considering new rules that would restrict the amount of PFAS in tap water. Evans says, until then, these filters can help reduce your exposure.