Medical Minute: Water Filters

Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 12:41 pm
A recent study from the U.S. Geological Survey found 45% of the country's tap water could be contaminated with potentially toxic compounds known as PFAS.
The so-called forever chemicals, used in products like nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and cosmetics, have been linked to an increased risk for a number of health problems including cancer, fertility problems and high blood pressure, according to health officials.
TESTING WATER FILTERS
A new report from the Environmental Working Group tested 10 water pitchers and found some of the most well-known are not effective at fully filtering out PFAS. But three did stand out.
The Travel Berkey, Zero Water and Clearly Filtered water pitchers reduced PFAS 100%.
"They actually reduced PFAS down to non-detectable levels, which is really great," says EWG Senior Science Analyst Sydney Evans.
The Epic Pure Pitcher was able to block 98% of PFAS. Six other popular brands tested resulted in a reduction from 79% to as low as 22%.
HIGH COSTS
For the pitchers to work properly you need to consistently change out the filters that can be expensive.
The Clearly Filtered has an initial cost of $90, but when you add the necessary filters, the one-year cost adds up to $436.50.
The Zero Water only costs $24.99, but the one-year cost with filters is $646, according to the Environmental Working Group. The Epic Pure has the lowest one-year cost: $248 after the initial $70 purchase.
"It (the Epic Pure) was really easy to set up the filter, it flows through pretty quick, it's a decent size so you don't have to refill it that much," Evans says.
The large Travel Berkey sells for $327, the filter lasts eight years and a replacement costs around $200.
The Environmental Protection Agency is now considering new rules that would restrict the amount of PFAS in tap water. Evans says, until then, these filters can help reduce your exposure.
July 11th, 2023
July 12th, 2023
July 12th, 2023
July 12th, 2023
July 12th, 2023
July 12th, 2023