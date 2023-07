By: News On 6

A power outage is impacting customers in Midtown Tulsa on Tuesday, said PSO's Wayne Green.

According to the PSO Outage map, there are 2,477 customers without power as of 5 p.m.

Green said one of the local substations has had issues with copper theft and they're working to re-route customers back in.

