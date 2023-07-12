Oklahoma City Thunder Hosts Youth Basketball Camps In Green Country

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder basketball camp kicks off in Tulsa this week.

The camp, which runs through Thursday, is taking place at East Central High School and is for children ages 6 through 14.

Everyone who participates gets a t-shirt, a water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game this season.

The team is also hosting a camp in Okmulgee next Thursday.

It costs $65 dollars per camper to participate.

